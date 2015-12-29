Why Lena Dunham's beautiful, makeup-free selfie matters
Undoubtedly, 2015 has been the year of the makeup-free selfie — take Tyra Banks and the Miss Universe contestants, for example. Some have even stepped it up a notch, like Mindy Kaling, who posted an acne cream-selfie. And we are all for it. For celebs to be real and honest in a culture that praises flawlessness and a narrow definition of beauty, that’s truly amazing and inspiring. And that’s exactly why Lena Dunham’s most recent makeup-free selfie really gets us in the heart because of what it sheds light on: Not only positive body image, but women’s issues.
Lena recently posted a picture of herself, bare-faced and holding a book titled Endometriosis: A Key To Healing And Fertility Through Nutrition. “Light ‘n flirty beach reading,” Lena wrote in the caption. That sentiment was clearly meant as a joke, because it’s not exactly light and flirty. Lena’s decision to post a makeup-free picture of herself in combination with the subject of the book she’s posing with brings an important issue to the forefront of the conversation: women’s body issues and their connection to self-esteem.
Approximately five million women have endometriosis, according to the Office on Women’s Health. That means five million women dealing with crippling pain, but yet it’s something we rarely talk about — and that’s exactly why Lena’s selfie matters so much. She’s not only showing that it’s awesome to be yourself and comfortable in your own skin, but to not be afraid (or ashamed) to talk about your health and your body.
Of course, this isn’t the only time Lena has posted a pic of herself fresh-faced. She’s pretty much the queen of the no-makeup selfie:
You rock, Lena. Thanks for standing up for what’s right and keeping it real, always.
(Images via Instagram.)