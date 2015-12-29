Why Lena Dunham's beautiful, makeup-free selfie matters

Undoubtedly, 2015 has been the year of the makeup-free selfie — take Tyra Banks and the Miss Universe contestants, for example. Some have even stepped it up a notch, like Mindy Kaling, who posted an acne cream-selfie. And we are all for it. For celebs to be real and honest in a culture that praises flawlessness and a narrow definition of beauty, that’s truly amazing and inspiring. And that’s exactly why Lena Dunham’s most recent makeup-free selfie really gets us in the heart because of what it sheds light on: Not only positive body image, but women’s issues.