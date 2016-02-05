Jonah Hill feels all the feelings with Jimmy Fallon, makes us laugh forever

He had a chance to show off that amazing range last night when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Jimmy invited Jonah to play a game (as Jimmy is wont to do). The two squared off in an “Emotional Interview,” in which Fallon and Hill chatted while adapting to random, revolving emotions. The emotions ranged from condescension and blessed to be alive all the way to allergic to words with the letter E and pandering. And um, Jonah, we’re not sure the word pandering means what you think it means. It doesn’t actually have anything to do with pandas. (I know…we SO wish it did.) Also, just a heads up. Pandas do not live in Africa.