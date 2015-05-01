JLo's incredible tribute to Selena brought out all our feels

When we first heard that Jennifer Lopez was going to be paying tribute to the late, great Tejano singer Selena at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, we knew it was going to be amazing. After all, she’d played the singer in the titular 1997 film and has continued to acknowledge Selena’s influence on her own career, but even still, we weren’t quite prepared for the overwhelming emotion JLo brought to the performance last night.

Part of that was due to the fact that Selena’s siblings and widower, who perform as Los Dinos, joined her on stage during the performance. The group played a medley of some of the singer’s most popular hits, including “Como La Flor,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” and “No Me Queda Mas.” The effect was stunning: a moving, yet celebratory tribute to one of Latin music’s most iconic names.

In true JLo fashion, she committed to the performance not just through her on point vocals, but also with her fashion. Decked out in sparkles and ruffles, she was clearly channeling Selena’s own style.

After the performance, Lopez spoke to the Today Show’s Natalie Morales about the tribute, and the lasting effect the late singer still has on her:

No one who saw the performance thought that it was anything less than respectful and amazing, yet, Selena is slated to have her own virtual hologram tour soon — with her family’s permission. This marks yet another high profile case where a deceased performer is “revived” through new technologies, in order to further expose the modern audience to their music. (Think: Tupac at Coachella several years ago.)