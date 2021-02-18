In the Making

After a year like 2020, it can feel tempting to write this turmoil off as a necessary part of our American story, pick President Biden as our Superman and move forward. After all, superhero stories are the American way. But I've come to the conclusion that if we are going to glean anything silver from this storm, it has to be the truth. And the truth is, Americans have never been unified behind a single savior. Our nation survives on the shoulders of marginalized heroes who are only ever cursorily acknowledged by history. They are the people who step in, fueled by their own moral fortitude, even when so little in this country seems to benefit them.