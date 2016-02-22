Would you get a "Gilmore Girls" tattoo?
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
We’ll be the first to admit that we’re die-hard Gilmore Girls fans. And with the reboot around the corner, we’ll also admit we’ve been obsessing. Just a little. So, it doesn’t surprise us that there are folks out there as GG-happy as us, so much so that they get inked with tattoos that remind them of the show.