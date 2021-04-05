This Viral TikTok Sunset Lamp Will Make Your Room Look So Dreamy

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

TikTokers are now in charge of declaring what's hot or not—and for 2021, they've given the stamp of approval to wide-leg jeans, middle parts, and "vibey" bedroom lighting. Regardless of where you fall on the jeans and hair parts debate, we can all get behind something that will make our interiors feel a bit more special. Now, we're not talking about those viral LED strip lights that'll turn your bedroom into a rave, but instead, a lamp that will make you feel like the protagonist in a dreamy romance film. The secret to achieving this vibe is the sunset lamp, a product that projects the most tranquil time of day indoors.

Photographers, models, and content creators alike know that "golden hour" is the best time for photo ops, so it's no surprise that TikTok has taken a liking to a product that recreates the effect all day long. The sunset lamps are actually projectors that produce a circle of yellow-orange lights on the wall, and it looks just like it came from that bright ball of gas in the sky.

Like a standard projector, the size of the projection depends on how close the product is to the wall, meaning you can position the light for your desired effect. Keep it on your bedside table and direct it close to the wall for a small golden night light or point it across the room or at the ceiling for a grand sunset-like cast. Then, when you're ready for a photoshoot, you can position the lamp exactly how you want it, prop up your phone or camera, and pose in the glowy light for some highly Instagrammable shots.

Just type "sunset lamp" in the TikTok search bar and you'll find endless videos of people saying things like, "I got the sunset lamp everyone is talking about and omg...what a vibe." As the TikToks videos demonstrate, the lamps can quickly turn a regular room into the dreamy interiors of an indie film or the set of Drake's "Hotline Bling" music video.

No matter your personal vibe, it's hard not to fall in love with the transformative effects of these magical little lights. Unlike those clunky projectors you probably remember from elementary school, the sunset lamp is small and compact, and USB powered, so it'll barely take up any space in your room and won't require a squeaky wheeled cart to store it. The lamps are available in sunset reds and oranges for that golden hour look and rainbow for a technicolor effect—and most are available for around $30 to $40.

In case you need any more justification for investing in a sunset lamp, we have it right here: Remember in It's A Wonderful Life when George Bailey told Mary Hatch he would lasso the moon and pull it down for her? Well, this sunset lamp basically allows you to do the same, but with the sun, so you can think of your purchase as a grand romantic gesture for yourself.

