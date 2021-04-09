11 Grossly Satisfying Cleaning Products That TikTokers Love

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you haven't yet stumbled upon #CleanTok (translation: cleaning TikTok), you're missing out on a world of satisfaction. The popular TikTok hashtag has over 11.3 billion collective views on videos of people tidying up and doing deep cleans of various appliances and rooms throughout their homes. Not only are the before and afters #sosatisfying, but the videos are also treasure troves of cleaning hacks, tips, and cool products to make the process all the more enjoyable and effective.

So, if you're gearing up for spring cleaning, we highly recommend spending some time in TikTok. But if you don't want to get sucked into an hours-long rabbit hole scroll, don't worry, we already did that for you. Below, we rounded up the 11 best cleaning products on TikTok that produce mind-blowing, grossly satisfying results. The products range from slime-like goop that will clean out your car to powerhouse mini vacuums that can remove wine stains from the carpet. Whether you consider yourself a cleaning person or not, you just might become one after seeing what these products can do.

1. The Pink Stuff

The stuff inside this little pink jar works miracles. Just watch above as this TikTok user scrubs a glass oven door that was so filthy you couldn't see through it and makes it look sparkly and brand new. Others on the app have used the multi-purpose product to clean up old sneakers, "disgusting looking" sinks, and rusty pots.

the pink stuff The Pink Stuff $9.99 ( $11.99 save 17% ) SHOP IT Amazon

2. Drill Brush

Need to let off some steam? This power cleaning tool can give your grimiest surfaces a deep scrub while also giving you some major stress relief. Unfortunately, the drill is sold separately, but the brush attachments are made to fit most cordless drills. So, if you happen to already have one, just pop on one of these attachments to breakdown tough buildup while giving your wrists a break from scrubbing.

drill brush Drill Brush 3pcs Scrub Brush Drill Attachment Kit $11.99 ( $14.99 save 20% ) SHOP IT Amazon

3. Bissell Little Green Vacuum

If you're prone to spills, this vacuum is well worth the investment. The Bissell Little Green® Portable Carpet Cleaner uses a small water tank and powerful suction to draw out set-in stains and the results are honestly unbelievable. You may think that wine or coffee spills are fatal to any fabric material, but after watching these videos, you'll swear anything is possible.

little green machine BISSELL Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner $79 ( $110 save 28% ) SHOP IT Walmart

4. Dust Cleaning Gel

Slime as a cleaning product? That's about as satisfying as it gets. TikTok users show how to use this cleaning gel to cling to and clear out dust from tricky surfaces, like keyboards, AC vents in the car, and cupholders.

car cleaning gel ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $7.99 SHOP IT Amazon

5. Reusable Portable Lint Remover

Whether you have a furry friend or long-haired roommates, you need this reusable lint remover tool. Not only is this tool a more eco-friendly alternative to single-use, sticky sheet lint rollers, but it also works better. Just watch above at how much hair and dirt this TikTok user removes from swiping the product across the carpet.

lint remover Portable Lint Remover $21.89 SHOP IT Amazon

6. Mini Desktop Vacuum Cleaner

This tiny machine is both adorable and effective. The miniature vacuum is great for tackling surfaces you probably need to clean, like your desktop, and can even suck up crumbs you spill between your keyboard.

orange vacuum cleaner ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner $11.98 SHOP IT Amazon

7. ChomChom Roller

Yet another lint roller alternative, the ChomChom Roller is loved by cat and dog owners on TikTok to thoroughly pick up pet hair. One TikTok user even used the roller side by side with a vacuum to show how much more effective the manual tool was.

tiktok cleaning products ChomChom Roller Limited Cat Edition $27.95 ( $29.95 save 7% ) SHOP IT Amazon

8. Scrubbing Bubbles Toilet Stamps

Hate cleaning the toilet? These Scrubbing Bubbles Toilet Cleaning Stamps do all the work without you having to get your hands dirty. Just use the wand to pop one of them onto the side of the toilet bowl and the formula will get to work preventing gross stains with every flush.

scrubbing bubbles toilet gel tabs Scrubbing Bubbles Fresh Gel Toilet Bowl Cleaning Stamps $3.53 ( $4.17 save 15% ) SHOP IT Amazon

9. Rubbermaid Power Scrubber

The Rubbermaid Power Scrubber is essentially a bigger, more powerful electric toothbrush and #CleanTok loves it. One TikTok user says the tool is "perfect for tasks like cleaning out the baseboards, as it gets down in all of the crevices, loosening up all the dirt so you can simply wipe it away."

rubbermaid power scrubber Rubbermaid 1839685 Power Scrubber with All-Purpose Grout Head $19.63 ( $29.95 save 34% ) SHOP IT Amazon

10. Goo Gone Spray Gel

Did you go through a laptop sticker phase that you now regret? This Goo Gone spray is the answer to getting rid of that sticky residue left behind from any adhesives from stickers, tape, glue, and more.

goo gone spray gel Goo Gone Original Spray Gel $4.12 SHOP IT Walmart

11. Scrub Mommy

This smiley sponge is nothing new, but it's a huge TikTok favorite for taking on all sorts of cleaning (and scrubbing) tasks. For a real powerhouse cleaning combo, try combining the dual-sided sponge with The Pink Stuff, like this TikTok user did.

scrub mommy Scrub Mommy Dual-Sided Scrubber + Sponge $3.59 SHOP IT Target