11 Grossly Satisfying Cleaning Products That TikTokers Love
From a slime-like duster to powerhouse mini vacuums.
If you haven't yet stumbled upon #CleanTok (translation: cleaning TikTok), you're missing out on a world of satisfaction. The popular TikTok hashtag has over 11.3 billion collective views on videos of people tidying up and doing deep cleans of various appliances and rooms throughout their homes. Not only are the before and afters #sosatisfying, but the videos are also treasure troves of cleaning hacks, tips, and cool products to make the process all the more enjoyable and effective.
So, if you're gearing up for spring cleaning, we highly recommend spending some time in TikTok. But if you don't want to get sucked into an hours-long rabbit hole scroll, don't worry, we already did that for you. Below, we rounded up the 11 best cleaning products on TikTok that produce mind-blowing, grossly satisfying results. The products range from slime-like goop that will clean out your car to powerhouse mini vacuums that can remove wine stains from the carpet. Whether you consider yourself a cleaning person or not, you just might become one after seeing what these products can do.
Keep scrolling to shop the viral TikTok cleaning products.
1. The Pink Stuff
The stuff inside this little pink jar works miracles. Just watch above as this TikTok user scrubs a glass oven door that was so filthy you couldn't see through it and makes it look sparkly and brand new. Others on the app have used the multi-purpose product to clean up old sneakers, "disgusting looking" sinks, and rusty pots.
2. Drill Brush
Need to let off some steam? This power cleaning tool can give your grimiest surfaces a deep scrub while also giving you some major stress relief. Unfortunately, the drill is sold separately, but the brush attachments are made to fit most cordless drills. So, if you happen to already have one, just pop on one of these attachments to breakdown tough buildup while giving your wrists a break from scrubbing.
3. Bissell Little Green Vacuum
If you're prone to spills, this vacuum is well worth the investment. The Bissell Little Green® Portable Carpet Cleaner uses a small water tank and powerful suction to draw out set-in stains and the results are honestly unbelievable. You may think that wine or coffee spills are fatal to any fabric material, but after watching these videos, you'll swear anything is possible.
4. Dust Cleaning Gel
Slime as a cleaning product? That's about as satisfying as it gets. TikTok users show how to use this cleaning gel to cling to and clear out dust from tricky surfaces, like keyboards, AC vents in the car, and cupholders.
5. Reusable Portable Lint Remover
Whether you have a furry friend or long-haired roommates, you need this reusable lint remover tool. Not only is this tool a more eco-friendly alternative to single-use, sticky sheet lint rollers, but it also works better. Just watch above at how much hair and dirt this TikTok user removes from swiping the product across the carpet.
6. Mini Desktop Vacuum Cleaner
This tiny machine is both adorable and effective. The miniature vacuum is great for tackling surfaces you probably need to clean, like your desktop, and can even suck up crumbs you spill between your keyboard.
7. ChomChom Roller
Yet another lint roller alternative, the ChomChom Roller is loved by cat and dog owners on TikTok to thoroughly pick up pet hair. One TikTok user even used the roller side by side with a vacuum to show how much more effective the manual tool was.
8. Scrubbing Bubbles Toilet Stamps
Hate cleaning the toilet? These Scrubbing Bubbles Toilet Cleaning Stamps do all the work without you having to get your hands dirty. Just use the wand to pop one of them onto the side of the toilet bowl and the formula will get to work preventing gross stains with every flush.
9. Rubbermaid Power Scrubber
The Rubbermaid Power Scrubber is essentially a bigger, more powerful electric toothbrush and #CleanTok loves it. One TikTok user says the tool is "perfect for tasks like cleaning out the baseboards, as it gets down in all of the crevices, loosening up all the dirt so you can simply wipe it away."
10. Goo Gone Spray Gel
Did you go through a laptop sticker phase that you now regret? This Goo Gone spray is the answer to getting rid of that sticky residue left behind from any adhesives from stickers, tape, glue, and more.
11. Scrub Mommy
This smiley sponge is nothing new, but it's a huge TikTok favorite for taking on all sorts of cleaning (and scrubbing) tasks. For a real powerhouse cleaning combo, try combining the dual-sided sponge with The Pink Stuff, like this TikTok user did.
Use the above products to take on spring cleaning like a true TikTok star.