Sew Cute: Floating Snowflakes

Remember making paper snowflakes? I used to trim a bunch of those pretty decorations every December. Let's be real, my obsession was more than a little due to the fact that I was—and am!—obsessed with the Nutcracker ballet, and all those dancing snow princesses. I always loved the way the paper snowflakes looked when they were put up on the windows, so lacy and delicate. But they were flimsy, too—I always ended up ripping them when the time came to (reluctantly) take them down. I was feeling particularly nostalgic for my annual craft this year, so I set out to see if I could get the same effect with more lasting material. As it turns out, you can get equally pretty snowflakes with fabric (not to mention nail polish)!