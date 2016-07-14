How to have a relaxing spa night with just drugstore products

Marie Lodi
Updated Jul 13, 2016 @ 9:23 pm
Credit: Warner Bros.

If you’re exhausted from life and feeling burned out, nothing can help alleviate your stresses (temporarily, at least) more than a SPA DAY. Simple acts of self care like a facial and a body scrub can work wonders when things are tense. While a trip to a fancy spa might do damage to your bank account, there are other ways to get your pamper on — right at home!

Next to the drugstore’s vast beauty aisles are everything you need for an at-home spa experience. Get some scented candles, make some spa water (cucumber and lemon, please), put on a soothing playlist, and do these 14 steps, complete with simple drugstore products, for the ultimate relaxation.

1. Start with a soothing bath soak

Credit: Drugstore.com

Aromatherapaes Bath Salt Soak Packets, 3-pack, Drugstore.com, $5.49

2. Use a nice hair mask

Credit: Drugstore.com

Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask, Drugstore.com, $5.99

3. Get down with a body scrub

Credit: Target

Soap & Glory The Scrub Of Your Life Smoothing Body Scrub, Target, $12

4. Wash your face with a good cleanser

Credit: Drugstore.com

Yes to Coconut Hydrating Cream Facial Cleanser, Ulta, $9.99

5. Use an exfoliating face scrub

Credit: Walgreens

Boots Botanics Shine Away Invigorating Face Scrub, Walgreens, $8.49

6. Or a treatment face mask

Credit: Drugstore.com

Formula 10.0.6 Deep Down Detox Ultra-Cleansing Mud Mask, Drugstore.com, $5.99

7. Or a moisturizing mask

Credit: Walgreens

Studio 35 Cucumber Peel Off Face Mask, Walgreens, 3/$4.00 or 1/$1.99

8.Try a foot scrub

Credit: Target

Essie Spa So Sole Good Exfoliating Foot Scrub, Target, $10.99

9. Massage with foot lotion

Credit: Drugstore.com

FOOTherapy Foot Lotion, Drugstore.com, $3.99

10. Curl up on the couch in some spa socks

Credit: Drugstore.com

Earth Therapeutics Aloe Socks, Drugstore.com, $8

11. Don’t forget your hand scrub

Credit: Target

Champneys Softening Hand Scrub, Target, $7.99

12. Moisturize with hand lotion

Credit: Target

essie® Many Many Mani Intensive Hand Lotion, Target, $8.59

13. Put your hands in spa mitts

Credit: Drugstore.com

You won’t be able to use the internet = true relaxation.

Earth Therapeutics Moisturizing Hand Gloves, Drugstore.com, $7.99

14. Take them off for pizza!

Credit: Giphy / 20th Television
