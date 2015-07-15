Here's a first look at Ellen's new girl-powered Gap collection

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Ellen DeGeneres anymore than we already do, the comedian, TV personality, and selfie queen extraordinaire has dropped a behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming collaboration with GapKids.

The partnership coincides with the launch of ED, Degeneres’ new lifestyle brand, which she announced back in May and debuted at the end of June. Split evenly between well-priced home goods and a killer line of casual clothing, the brand aims to bring all the things we love about DeGeneres, including her impeccable sense of style, to the masses.

Speaking to Refinery29 about her line, Degeneres said, “I don’t like extreme, feminine things. And, I don’t like masculine things. . . So, I think it’s blending both of those things to be sort of non-gender-specific, just cool and classic.”

She went on to mention that she’s also interested in dismissing the idea that blue is for boys and pink is for girls and it seems that that’s exactly what she’s going for with her new GapKids x ED collaboration.

According to the clothing company, this is much more than a clothing line for little girls. It’s meant to empower them to pursue their dreams. What’s more, Elle reports that some of the revenue generated from sales will be donated to charity.

“I am thrilled that my lifestyle brand, ED, is partnering with Gap to encourage young girls to pursue their passion, whether it’s math, science, sports, the arts,” said DeGeneres in a press release. “Following my passion allowed me to be exactly who I am today– a talk show host with a vibrant side business as a party mime.”

Check out the super-cute, behind-the-scenes video, which features Ellen shooting the breeze with everyone from a little drummer girl to a budding scientist modeling her clothes, below:

The line hits Gap stores on August 17.

