Elle Fanning looks like a lavender field fairy in this dress, makes our hearts flutter
When she’s not wowing us with dusty rose hair or wearing the most fabulously fairytale-chic gowns, Elle Fanning is proving she’s a style star to watch. Just one example…
Attending the Hamptons International Film Festival screening of 20th Century Women — a film she stars in — Fanning made our hearts sigh happily in a lavender dress by Elie Saab.
She’s an absolutely fairy-esque vision.
(Oh and P.S., her crazy beautiful, slim-strapped silver heels are by Giuseppe Zanotti, in case you’re dying for a pair.)
It seems lavender was a popular shade among the young Hollywood set in recent days. The lovely Emma Roberts of Scream Queens also stepped out in a light-purple frock at the Hammer Museum’s annual gala over the weekend.
Wearing a dress by Bottega Venetta, Roberts was the picture of youthful elegance.
Now, if these stylish ladies have inspired you to pick up your own chic lavender frock, try one of the styles below!
May your fall season be filled with pumpkins and lavender <3