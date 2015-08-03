Let's DIY some drink charms and get this party started
Advertisement
When planning a party, I find the details are the most fun: the special playlist curated just for the occasion, the sweet decorations and the snacks served. And even those treats can dress up for the festivities—think fancy decorated cupcakes, and beverages served in their own decked out glasses.
In keeping with last week’s festive theme, here’s a super simple DIY to add some extra sparkle to any party. By twisting some florist’s wire and adding a few glittering beads, you can make lovely little glass charms. They’ll help your guests tell their drinks apart and, come on, they’re just really fun to make.
Materials:
- Florist’s wire
- Four small charms
- Measuring tape
- Needlenose pliers
Craft away:
- Measure and cut four 5-inch long pieces of the florist’s wire with the pliers.
- Bend the florist’s wire to make small spirals, about 1-inch in diameter. I found it useful to wind the wire around a wide marker to keep the circles consistent.
- Slide each charm onto a loop of wire.
- Use the pliers to bend the ends of wire back on themselves. This will keep the charms from sliding off.
- Slide your charms onto your stemmed glassware and toast in style!
Check out more awesome DIY projects, right here!