Home & Decorating

Amazon Has a Secret Section of Under-$30 Bath Accessories That Will Make Your Bathroom Feel Like a Spa
Shop luxe towels, shower curtains, rugs, and candles for less.
Experts Share How to Color-Coordinate Your Closet Like a Pro in 3 Easy Steps
It'll save you so much time in the long run.
11 Grossly Satisfying Cleaning Products That TikTokers Love
From a slime-like duster to powerhouse mini vacuums.
This Viral TikTok Sunset Lamp Will Make Your Room Look So Dreamy
Alexa, play "Golden Hour" by Kacey Musgraves.
Here's What an Eco-Designer Says You Should Do to Allergy-Proof Your Home
You may want to rethink your shower curtain.
Half of My Roommates Have This Cloud-Like Brooklinen Comforter—And It's Up to $90 Off
I bought it first, and then they had to get its fluffiness for themselves.
Here's Everything You Need to Know on How to Spackle a Hole (the Right Way)
Whether you're trying to get back a security deposit or fix up a new home.
H&M Has a Collection of Chic and Affordable Planters We're Shopping Right Now
Give your houseplants a new home with one of these stylish pots.
Everyone's Buying This Satin Pillowcase From Amazon's Post-Holiday Sale
Curating My Dream Room Is the Best Investment I've Ever Made—and These Are the 7 Items I Love the Most
I Slept in Over 90 Apartments—And These Are the 6 Things That Will Make Any Home More Enjoyable
16 last-minute graduation gifts for the senior in your life

These Harry Potter Marauder's Map dinner sets will make for one magical dinner party

How self-described "workaholic" Billy Porter is learning to prioritize self-care even when it's hard
9 Gadgets to Invest in Your First Home That'll Make Life Easier
How to spring-clean your bathroom, according to experts
5 responsible things you definitely don't need to do if you live alone
10 Swedish home decor hacks that will help cool the chaos of your space
Cleaning your home can actually help you cope with depression—experts explain how
10 ways to make your home more eco-friendly, even if your home is a tiny, cramped apartment
6 ways to make your tiny apartment feel huge, according to experts
5 spring-clean design hacks your life has been missing, according to an expert
7 quick ways to make your apartment feel more adult for less than $50
These Amazon buys will make designing your studio apartment a breeze
These Harry Potter candles do the Sorting Hat's work and assign you to your Hogwarts house
These gingerbread bath bombs take holiday de-stressing to a delicious level
These DIY snowflake luminaries will turn your home into a winter wonderland
Real trees are more sustainable than artificial ones—plus, 5 more eco-friendly Christmas tips
An Etsy shop made Christmas ornaments with iconic Friends quotes on them, and we want every single one
This Harry Potter advent calendar is giving us muggles some holiday magic
Amazon just declared these Harry Potter ornaments a top gift of 2019, and we want them all
Anthropologie just launched self-care advent calendars to help you through the holiday season
This Harry Potter Christmas decoration will make your house feel like Hogwarts
Anthropologie is having a major home sale, so you can prep your house for holiday hosting
Trader Joe's yoga skeleton succulents are the perfect combination of cute and creepy for Halloween
Here's the truth about taking vitamins for your hair, according to medical professionals
These black succulents are the prettiest spooky season decorations
Working from home made me depressed—then I got plants
