Hillary Clinton just gave her 11-year-old self advice that is perfect for all ages
Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
We’re obsessed with the interview that Hillary Clinton just gave to 11-year-old Marley Dias.
Of course we all know who Hillary is, but to give you some background on her young interviewer, the 7th grader is the editor of Elle‘s zine Marley Mag and the creator of the #1000BlackGirlBooks movement, a book drive designed to seek out children’s lit that features awesome black female characters, because young Dias was“sick of reading books about white boys and dogs.”
Credit: Gilber Carrasquillo/Getty Images
As you can imagine, Dias’ interview with Clinton was insightful, hilarious, and more than a little bookish. Through the interview, we found out that Little Women by Louisa May Alcott was the first book in which Hillary saw herself represented, particularly in the character of Jo.
When Dias asked Clinton what her favorite black girl book is, Clinton explained that Maya Angelou is one of her favorite writers and she straight-up loves her book I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings.
Hillary also opened up about one of her most embarrassing moments growing up:
And when Marley asked if Clinton could give advice to her 11-year-old self, Hillary had the absolutely perfect answer:
To read the full interview, head over to Elle.