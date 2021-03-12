These 11 Women in STEM Will Instantly Make Your Instagram Feed Smarter

They're shooting for the stars, so you should follow their accounts.

My father has a PhD in physics, and although he's conservative and traditional, he was very determined to instill in me the belief that women in STEM are just as (if not more) intelligent and impactful as men.

STEM subjects are all rigorous studies, to begin with, demanding discipline, logic, and no small amount of sheer grit to survive in a field that has been predominantly male-dominated, with few great female scientists and engineers getting the recognition they deserve. I've seen firsthand the condescension and misogyny female engineers and medical students go through (ever been told that your lab report looks cute?), and it only supports the lesson that women can also achieve excellence in a male-dominated field.

So, in honor of National Pi Day (the celebration of mathematics), check out some of women on Instagram changing the narrative of women in STEM on Instagram:

Women in STEM to follow on Instagram:

@astronautabbyofficial

Abigail Harrison dreams of becoming the first astronaut to Mars. In 2015, at the age of 18 years old, Abby founded The Mars Generation, a 501c3 non-profit with the support of an advisory board of astronauts, engineers, scientists, and her hundreds of thousands of online supporters, which aims to educate and excite kids and adults about space exploration and STEM education.

@science.sam

Samantha Yammine, PhD, is a science communicator and uses her Instagram as a way to discuss neuroscience topics with the public and further her research. She also coined the #ScientistsWhoSelfie hashtag, which spurred an online movement to challenge the stereotypical perception of what STEM professionals look like.

@estefanniegg

Estefannie's feed is millennial sensibilities powered by computer science, featuring tech innovations she's taking part in and taking note of across the globe. Her Instagram Stories offer everything from fun facts and hacks to her weekly IGTV series. Estefannie explains Estuff, breaking down all things STEM in a digestible way for her viewers.

@mary_annings_revenge

Amy Atwater is a paleontologist and science communicator who aims to amplify the voice of the immensely accomplished, yet vastly under-appreciated English paleontologist Mary Annings, who was dismissed from scientific circles and credit due to her gender.

@biologistimogene

Imogene Cancellare is a conservation biologist and National Geographic Explorer who conducts research on rare and elusive wildlife. She's currently assisting a wildlife management techniques lab and is helping to teach students how to collect and analyze different metrics in wildlife research, from vegetation surveys to independent projects for monitoring wildlife.

@teachoutsidethebox

Brooke Brown, a teacher in Oklahoma, specializes in all things literacy and STEM. Her feed is dedicated to showing at-home educational games, learning resources, and STEM children's books to make topics like coding accessible and easier to understand!

@thatcodingyogi

Antonella is a Latina in STEM who combines spirituality, yoga, and tech, taking her followers through her experience as a computer science student and sharing ways to create new habits for a balanced life through mindfulness and meditation and by advocating for inclusion and diversity in tech.

@jessicamalatyrivera

Jessica is the science communication lead at The Covid Tracking Project, and uses her platform to educate and inform her audience about infectious diseases. She does a near-daily Q&A about coronavirus (COVID-19), vaccines, and her IG highlight stories are all about the most recent studies about the new vaccines and The Covid Tracking Project's published accountability work.

@raventhesciencemaven

Raven is an award-winning molecular scientist, addressing anti-Black racism within the STEM field with her Sunday night STEMbassy web show and running Smarty Pants Clothing Co., a STEM-themed clothing line.

@science.uncovered

Esther Odekunle is an antibody engineer and senior scientist at GSK breaking down research, de-mystifying the fear around vaccines for her audience, and advocating for diversity within the STEM space.

@labmuffinsbeautyscience