6 things that happen to your body when you start taking vitamins

There are a lot of moving parts when it comes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. You exercise, eat healthy, and you get enough sleep. But there are some other little things to think about, like taking vitamins.

If you find the right vitamins, you'll be getting all the nutrients you need every single day in one fell swoop, which will give you the energy you need to get through the day. That's a lot of power in a couple little pills. Naturally, all that change might mean you'll experience a few differences in your body. Don't worry, most of them are positive.

Here are six things that might happen when you first start taking vitamins.

1You’ll feel more energetic throughout the day

Giving your body all the nutrients its been asking for will allow you to perform at your highest level. You might feel a lot less inclined to reach for that third cup of coffee, since you'll be running on more energy than you ever were before. Use it wisely.

2You briefly experience some nausea

This is a common side effect of people who start taking vitamins, but nausea is usually a byproduct of taking your vitamins on an empty stomach or taking the wrong kind of vitamins. Make sure you take them with a full meal, rather than just a cup of coffee. And if you find that the nausea just won't go away, consider switching to another kind of vitamin.

3More of your food gets converted into energy

The vitamins will help your body detoxify all the stuff it doesn't need, and they'll also take the nutritious food you're eating and convert it into pure energy. However, that doesn't mean you can eat whatever you want and expect your vitamins to transform French fries into good feelings. You still have to be conscious about maintaining a well balanced diet.

4Your short-term memory will improve

Strangely enough, studies have been done to discover that daily vitamins can result in better short-term memory. So stock up on a multivitamin, because your work performance is about to improve.

5Your muscles gets stronger

Vitamin D is a nutrient in particular that will improve muscle strength, so if you take the right supplements on the regular, all that strength training will pay off in a big, big way. That's why you'd be hard-pressed to find a professional athlete that doesn't take vitamins every day.

6Your skin appears healthier