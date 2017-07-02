This plus-size model stood up to a man who body-shamed her on an airplane

Air travel is never an enjoyable experience. When a bunch of traveling strangers are crammed together in the sky, stress runs high. That said, no one should ever be subjected to body-shaming on a plane (or ever), like what happened to plus-size model Natalie Hage.

While on a flight to Los Angeles for a photoshoot, she encountered an insanely rude seatmate. Before the plane took off, Hage caught him texting hateful messages to his friend about her body.

In a photo she posted on Instagram, you can see a portion of the exchange, which starts with the friend saying, “Hopefully she didn’t have any Mexican food.” The man responds, “I think she ate a Mexican.”

He then proceeded to make more hateful comments, which Hage documents in her post.

Hage decided to confront the man for his hurtful comments. After the plane landed in California, she filmed her discussion with the man. In just a few days, the post has more than one million views, 7,000 reactions and 3,000 shares on Facebook.

Fans and commenters saluted Hage for fighting the good fight, and we could not agree more.

In the video, Hage begins by introducing herself and calling him out for the text messages. He immediately denies it. Then he apologies, claiming he did it because he was drinking.

Um, what? That is NOT an excuse. There is never anything, including alcohol, that justifies treating someone like that.

Next, Hage, equally as appalled, continues to shut down the man’s atrocious behavior. The man then has the audacity to belittle her for choosing a seat in an emergency exit row.

Hage continues to handle this with grace, explaining she works out five days a week, she works as a model, and she can absolutely handle the exit row.

Hage responds with absolute bravado before exiting the plane.

"My body is none of your business, and you have no idea what I can or can't do with it…don't ever treat anyone like that again," she says.

The man even tries to ask her out to dinner “for the trouble.” Are you kidding us? So much respect to Hage for sharing her story and fighting body shamers.

Then, Hage continued to be a role model and inspiration to women everywhere.

“I'm so tired of fat people being a social punching bag. I won't stand for it. Hope this dude learned something today,” she wrote on Instagram.

You go, girl.