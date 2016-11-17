Kaley Cuoco just opened up about the plastic surgery she's had done, we applaud her honesty

For whatever reason, plastic surgery is a taboo subject amongst celebrity gossip sources. Even though celeb body alterations have no effect on us, the media tends to criticize them for their choices whenever the opportunity arises. But The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco refuses to feel bad about the work she’s had done. In her interview with Women’s Health, Cuoco opens up about her plastic surgery and does not apologize for it. Bless you, Kaley Cuoco. Bless you.

The December issue Women’s Health cover model said, “Years ago, I had my nose done. And my boobs – best thing I ever did.” Cuoco continued, “Recently I had a filler in a line in my neck I’ve had since I was 12.”

The ever-honest Cuoco told the magazine, “As much as you want to love your inner self … I’m sorry, you also want to look good. I don’t think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that’s amazing.”

This sentiment is a great look at the body positivity movement — even if it includes plastic surgery. If getting work done makes you feel like a better version of yourself, there should be no shame in that. And if you’re opposed to plastic surgery, that’s your choice. You do you, boo. It’s your happiness, not anyone else’s, that you should concern yourself with.

Cuoco also talked to Women’s Health about her struggles with staying fit and working out. “I realized I don’t like running…I refuse to do it,” the actress said. “I like spinning, so I try to mix that in. When I found hot yoga, I fell in love with it and was like, this is my thing.” She also gets a lot of exercise horseback riding.

"Sometimes do I want to get up in the morning and do it?" Cuoco says. "No. But when I get out, I feel like a million bucks."