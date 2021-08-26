How Gen Zers Are Breaking Toxic Cycles of Trauma in Their Families

Mental health issues can be exacerbated by social and economic inequity, which has been proven by studies finding that those living in low-income communities show higher rates of anxiety, depression, and schizophrenia. Despite efforts like Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act (ACA), there are still major disparities in America's health care system. Ruff believes putting pressure on elected officials can help enact change. "I don't know what the right answers are because I am not an expert, but I do know that our country's resources have to be distributed differently, so those who want help can get it," he says.