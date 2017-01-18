Drinking coffee has a completely shocking new benefit, so excuse us while we pour another cup
If you’re pretty much obsessed with drinking coffee, prepare to send major love to this group of researchers at Stanford University School of Medicine. Why? Because they just found out that drinking coffee has a surprising new health benefit, specifically that it just might help us fight disease as we age. See? We knew coffee wouldn’t do us wrong.
The study, published in Nature Medicine, came to the conclusion that caffeine might help our bodies fight inflammation.
They sampled blood from nearly 100 people, and, apparently, older participants who reported drinking over 5 cups of coffee a day had lower levels of inflammation. The ability of caffeine to fight inflammation helps fight disease, the scientists explained.
We’ll obviously keep an eye out for more research, but until then, we’ll be drinking coffee in the name of science. Cheers!