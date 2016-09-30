These 11 people reveal just how scary it can be to have dissociative identity disorder

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, dissociative personality disorder (DID) – which was formerly known as multiple personality disorder – makes a person "feel like one or more voices are trying to take control in their head." These voices (known as "alters" or "others") can take on various personality traits and even voices, essentially developing their own identities. This is coupled with the fact that those coping with DID often experience gaps in their memory, causing them to forget trauma or to not remember certain daily events and pieces of personal information.