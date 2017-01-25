The co-founder of THINX period underwear talks to us about smashing gender norms
“What’s a film festival without a panel on period underwear? TBH I guess it’s just a film festival.”
That was the first line in an email I received letting me know that THINX, a feminist AF company creating leak-proof, sustainable underwear for people with periods, would be doing a panel at Sundance. Obviously, with an intro like that, I couldn’t NOT go.
Miki Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of THINX, spoke at a panel about sustainability and storytelling during the festival, surrounded by other leaders in their field trying to make the world a better place.
You can be sure that every raised hand in the room stayed up.
After the panel, Miki and I stood over a wine barrel to chat about all things periods, feminism, Sundance, and storytelling.
As if words like that didn’t make Agrawal cool enough, the CEO was wearing a giraffe-printed onesie, a huge blanket scarf, and an impressively sized fuzzy hat. As the panel was wrapping up, she climbed off the stage, mouthing that she had to go pee.
It’s clear Agrawal is following the advice she wants to give to young girls in the world: Don’t try to be anything you don’t want to be, or do anything you don’t want to do.
Just before coming to the panel, I’d been stressing out in my hotel room that the black suede skirt I’d just purchased was too short. When I mentioned this to Agrawal, she laughed and waved her hands at me.
I had to admit: she had a point. Her words made me think of one of the most heart-wrenching quotes from Emma Cline’s “The Girls,” which is this:
So what if girls learned to spend that time becoming themselves instead? Women and girls are conditioned to worry. We worry about whether or not our skirt is too short, or what others think of us, or – Miki would be quick to point out – if our periods will show up unexpectedly and embarrass us. THINX wants to eliminate at least one of those worries, and empower women across the globe while doing it.
This attitude of women supporting women seems engrained in Agrawal’s way of thinking — she’s built her company and her life around it.
When I asked her how she thought young girls should support each other, she had an answer I didn’t expect. The answer, she said, lies in the ways of bonobo apes.
The act of joining together to say “not appropriate” to males who misbehaved, Agrawal said, resulted in the “violent” bonobo society transforming into a gentle, loving one. (Hmmm, I wonder if there were any other events recently in which females joined together to demand cultural change? Ring any bells?)
So keep raising your voices. Keep joining together. Keep demanding respect. Those boy bonobos have nothing on us.