10 Sleep Apps to Download for a Better Night's Rest

1. Calm

The Calm app is packed with features designed to help you achieve your wellness goals, including getting better sleep. You can choose from a variety of relaxing guided meditations of all different lengths (ranging from three to 25 minutes) as well as try out their “Sleep Stories” feature, which is a compilation of soothing bedtime stories.

Additionally, Calm has a great selection of breathing exercises that often include visualizations to sync your body and mind, which can be helpful additions to your daily wind-down routine.

Download the app here.