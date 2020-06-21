Health & Fitness

LIVE

Here at HelloGiggles, we're all about loving your body–in all of its glorious, unpolished, and imperfect beauty. We're here to give you the lowdown on your most pressing female health concerns–from fertility to fitness, in a down-to-earth, "we've been there" style. From lifting the stigma on mental health topics to our favorite body positivity moments, we're here to expand the meanings of health and fitness to better fit you.

My Lower Back Would Be Screaming Without This Simple $9 Amazon Find

More than 6,000 happy Amazon reviewers will back me up on this one.
This Is What Nutrition Experts Really Think About Water Enhancers

These products promise better hydration or higher energy levels—but do they actually work?
What Happens to Your Brain During a Panic Attack

Plus, doctors explain if you can *actually* prevent one.
Your Sleep Teeth-Grinding Habit Can Stop If You Use These 3 Treatments

So long, jaw pain.
9 Black-Owned Health and Wellness Brands You Need to Follow on TikTok

Whether you're in the market to buy crystals or bath teas.
Is That Trendy Spandex Underwear From Instagram Actually Bad for Your Hoo-Ha?

Sorry, but breathable fabrics are key.
Here’s Everything That Could Happen to Your Body When You Get the COVID Vaccine

Plus, a doctor answers if you can actually prevent the side effects.
How a Bad Mattress Can Affect Your Health, According to Sleep Specialists

Plus, the four affordable options you can shop now.
Yes, Doomscrolling Is Still a Thing—Here's How to Stop for Good

This Doctor’s Eye Test on TikTok Helped Me Diagnose My Headaches

7 Surprising Signs You Have an Introvert Hangover, According to a Therapist

Gwyneth Paltrow Has No Time for Your Judgments on Anti-Aging Routines

The Sleeping Habits of Each Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

Plus, how to sleep like a baby once and for all.

What Is Revenge Bedtime Procrastination? A Sleep Doctor Explains

5 Expert Tips for Creating a Healthy Morning Routine Once and For All

Here’s What an Eco-Designer Says You Should Do to Allergy-Proof Your Home

Black Girls in Om Founder Lauren Ash Is Bringing Black Voices Into the Yoga World

How Dr. Joy Harden Bradford of Therapy for Black Girls is Helping Her Community

Yes, There Is a Difference Between CBD and Hemp Oil—Here's How to Tell

Here's Everything You Need to Know About Long-Haul COVID

Can Going Out with Wet Hair Make You Sick? Experts Weigh In

7 People Share Their First Period Stories

Vagina Questions We've All Googled

What Happens to Your Body When You Don't Stretch

Dating Someone With Anxiety? Here's What You Need to Know

Rebel Wilson Said People Treat Her Differently Now That She’s Lost Weight

Here's Why Experts Say You Still Need to Wear a Mask Even After You Get the Vaccine

I Didn’t Hit the Snooze Button Once for an Entire Week—And My Energy Level Skyrocketed

This Is What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Flossing

Here's Everything You Want to Know About Microdosing—Including How to Safely Do It

9 Black Women-Owned CBD Brands to Shop Right Now

7 Tips Sleep Experts Taught Me to Help Stop My Snooze Button Habit

Does a Weighted Blanket Actually Relieve Your Anxiety? Experts Explain

8 Things We're Removing From Our Lives so We Can Be Happier in 2021

No, You're Not the Only One Who Is Feeling Extra Lonely Right Now—Here's How to Cope

I'm a Mental Health Advocate—and This Is Why I Set Intentions Rather Than Resolutions

8 Expert-Backed Tips on How to Stop Sleep Anxiety From Ruining Your Life

9 Meditation Apps That Will Take Your Stress From a Ten to Zen

