Find Out if You’re Gen Z or a Millennial, Based on These 15 Generation-Dividing Questions

There are plenty of good things that unite Generation Y (millennials) and Generation Z. For example, both generations contributed to record-setting voter turnout in the 2020 election, have pushed forward the fight against climate change, and have helped prioritize conversations surrounding mental health. Recently, however, there's been a debate brewing between millennials and Gen Z regarding what's en vogue and what's out of style (particularly when it comes to the type of jeans you wear and the way you part your hair).

With the heightened attention on generational divides, TikTok and Twitter users have also been coming up with tests to sort people into the two generations. One viral video asks viewers to think of a song with the words "black dress" in the lyrics. If you thought of "Don't Trust Me" by 3oh!3, you're deemed a millennial, but if you thought of "Little Black Dress" by One Direction, you're deemed Gen Z.

The true distinguishing factor, however, is your birth date. According to the Pew Research Centre, millennials were born between 1981 and 1996, while Gen Z are those born from 1997 onwards. The millennial cutoff year varies from source to source, though, with some putting it at 1995 and others extending it to 1997. For everyone on the cusp, this can cause a bit of a generation identity crisis.

So, to help distinguish the millennials from Gen Z once and for all, we came up with a list of questions based on celebrities, pop culture moments, fashion trends, and more that will test your true allegiance. Take the Gen Z vs. millennials quiz below to find out your generational alignment.