Generation Next

It's a generational rite of passage to stop being the "young people" that everyone is talking about and start being the ones doing the talking. And right now, millennials and older generations are talking a lot about Generation Z (those born between 1997 and 2012), taking part in the great skinny jeans and side parts debate and arguing about who has the better work ethic. But instead of focusing on what separates older generations from teens and 20-somethings, we should also learn from those differences—because, after all, we're never done growing up.