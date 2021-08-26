Generation Next
From the ways they spend their time to the ways they communicate (hello, TikTok!), members of Gen Z lead very different lives than the rest of us. But as HelloGiggles' Generation Next explores, there's a lot we can learn from them—whether it's their need for mental health support, their drive for self-expression, or their commitment to making the world a more inclusive place for all.
Gen Z Can Make Anything Look Cool—Here's a Fashion Lesson
We asked 3 Gen Zers to style "ugly" fashion trends.
7 Dating Tips From the Generation That Grew Up on Apps
5. Instagram flirt your face off.
6 Gen Zers Talk Navigating A Multi-Racial Identity and Why Race Still Matters
"I don't think we live in a post-racial society."
How Gen Zers Are Breaking Toxic Cycles of Trauma in Their Families
They're normalizing therapy, prioritizing their mental health, and so much more.
Media Lacks Queer Representation—So Gen Z Is Turning to TikTok for Change
Plus, the accounts that helped them connect to the LGBTQIA+ community.