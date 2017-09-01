9 Friendsgiving Ideas That Are Simple and Fun

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Thanksgiving is always the best time of year because of the delicious food, sweater weather, and of course, pumpkin-everything. This year is extra special, though, because, with COVID-19 vaccinations on the rise, it might be the first in a while where you're able to hang out (in close quarters!) with friends.

If you're planning on hosting a Friendsgiving this year, we have some exciting ideas that will rightfully give you the title, "hostess with the mostess." Ahead, get inspired with nine ideas that'll make your Friendsgiving gathering one you and your besties will never forget.

1. Create a theme.

A themed dinner party is an easy and fun way to get everyone involved. If you need some ideas for themes, look at none other than TikTok. From a Harry Potter theme to identity swap (where you dress as someone else that you know who is attending the party), the options are endless and hilarious.

2. Make it a potluck.

Hosting a potluck Thanksgiving will allow everyone to contribute to a delicious dinner. You can either have everyone bring their favorite dish or plan a menu ahead of time and delegate who's responsible for what.

3. Play games.

You're never too old to play games. Keep the evening fun by taking a friendship quiz to see how well you and your BFFs really know each other or try a board or card game. Cards Against Humanity is a fun adult game, or keep it classic with some tumbling blocks.

4. Create a signature cocktail.

It's your party, and you'll create a cocktail if you want to. According to this Shape article, the key to a great cocktail is the 2:1:1 ratio—two parts alcohol, one part sweet, and one part sour. The best part is you can have fun naming it, too.

5. Really lean into the decor.

Nothing sets the mood more than decorations. Go all out this year with decorative name cards, banners, and even a menu. And don't worry about spending too much either because there are plenty of DIY options that are budget-friendly.

6. Have charcuterie.

Not only are charcuterie boards Instagram-worthy, but they're also delicious, making them a perfect addition to your Friendsgiving. Feel free to get creative with your food choices and cuts. We promise your guest are sure to love it.

7. Get a playlist ready.

No party is complete without some music. Plan ahead of time by creating a playlist that all of your friends will enjoy. That way, you won't have to worry about being DJ on top of hostess on this special night.

8. Express gratitude.

Before or after your dinner, go around the table and have each person say one thing they're grateful for. After all, you are celebrating thanksgiving. Practicing gratitude will not only bring you and your friends closer by understanding the things they're most grateful for, but it's also a grounding and humbling experience.

9. BYOT.