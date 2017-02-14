An unexpected "Friends" character made the top baby boy name list

When you're struggling to come up with the perfect name for your unborn baby, the place to go is the internet. There's an endless library of pretty much every baby name ever - even the names you didn't know were names. Nameberry recently released the trendiest baby names of 2017, because the internet clearly wants your child to have a cool name.

To determine which names are set to be a lot more visible in the year to come, Nameberry measured which names got the most page views on its site in the first month of 2017 (when compared to last January).

The top names for both girls and boys are pretty surprising, mainly because they’re…well…pretty unique.

The top five girl names are Tatjana, Alizeh, Tahiti, Moana, and Ines. Ines, of course, is the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold's brand new baby girl.

And the top five boy names are just as unique - Kyd, Benajah, Sulien, Koa, and Gunther. Do you recognize any of those names from Friends?

If you were/are a loyal Friends viewer, then of course you do!

Gunther (played by actor James Michael Tyler) was the bleach blonde barista at Central Perk who was super in love with Rachel, even though she was definitely not super in love with him.

Gunther tried desperately to become part of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler, and Joey's exclusive friendship circle, but it sadly never happened for him. He was always just their barista.