Here are the stores and restaurants open on New Year’s Day

Margeaux Baulch Klein
Updated Dec 15, 2017 @ 9:55 am
Credit: Getty Images/svetikd

Wondering what is open on New Year’s Day? If you want to get out of the house on January 1st, but you’re afraid nothing will be open, not to stress! While some stores do remain closed on the first day of the year, there are still plenty of others that are available for shopping and dining.

Here is a guide to the shops and restaurants that are open on New Year’s Day, courtesy our friends over at holidayshoppinghours.com. Schedules are always subject to change, however, so it’s never a bad idea to give your destination a call to confirm their New Year’s Day hours before heading over.

Stores open on New Year’s Day

Banana Republic

Barnes & Noble

Bath & Body Works

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Big Lots!

Crate & Barrel

Dillard’s

Dollar Tree

DSW Warehouse

Forever 21

Gap

H&M

Hobby Lobby

IKEA

JCPenney

Kmart

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Neiman Marcus

Sears

Target

ULTA Beauty

Victoria’s Secret

Walmart

Z Gallerie

Restaurants open on New Year’s Day

Applebee’s

Arby’s

Au Bon Pain

Baja Fresh

Bennigan’s

Benihana

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Buca di Beppo

Buffalo Wild Wings

California Pizza Kitchen

Chevy’s Fresh Mex

Cheesecake Factory

Chili’s

Cici’s Pizza

Corner Bakery Café

Dave & Buster’s

Denny’s

Dunkin’ Donuts

Fuddruckers

IHOP

In-N-Out Burger

Melting Pot

Olive Garden

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Souplantation

Starbucks

Texas Roadhouse

Yard House

Grocery stores open on New Year’s Day

Albertson’s

Bristol Farms

Gelson’s

H-E-B

Publix

Randalls

Ralphs

Smart & Final

Sprouts Farmers Market

Vons

Whole Foods Market

