Here are the stores and restaurants open on New Year’s Day
Wondering what is open on New Year’s Day? If you want to get out of the house on January 1st, but you’re afraid nothing will be open, not to stress! While some stores do remain closed on the first day of the year, there are still plenty of others that are available for shopping and dining.
Here is a guide to the shops and restaurants that are open on New Year’s Day, courtesy our friends over at holidayshoppinghours.com. Schedules are always subject to change, however, so it’s never a bad idea to give your destination a call to confirm their New Year’s Day hours before heading over.
Stores open on New Year’s Day
Banana Republic
Barnes & Noble
Bath & Body Works
Bed Bath & Beyond
Best Buy
Big Lots!
Crate & Barrel
Dillard’s
Dollar Tree
DSW Warehouse
Forever 21
Gap
H&M
Hobby Lobby
IKEA
JCPenney
Kmart
Kohl’s
Lowe’s
Macy’s
Marshalls
Neiman Marcus
Sears
Target
ULTA Beauty
Victoria’s Secret
Walmart
Z Gallerie
Restaurants open on New Year’s Day
Applebee’s
Arby’s
Au Bon Pain
Baja Fresh
Bennigan’s
Benihana
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
Buca di Beppo
Buffalo Wild Wings
California Pizza Kitchen
Chevy’s Fresh Mex
Cheesecake Factory
Chili’s
Cici’s Pizza
Corner Bakery Café
Dave & Buster’s
Denny’s
Dunkin’ Donuts
Fuddruckers
IHOP
In-N-Out Burger
Melting Pot
Olive Garden
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Souplantation
Starbucks
Texas Roadhouse
Yard House
Grocery stores open on New Year’s Day
Albertson’s
Bristol Farms
Gelson’s
H-E-B
Publix
Randalls
Ralphs
Smart & Final
Sprouts Farmers Market
Vons
Whole Foods Market