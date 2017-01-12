Taco Bell's latest creation is a chalupa in a fried chicken shell, and we don't know how to feel

It’s 2017, so we’re not totally thrown off by food surprises. We lived through KFC’s “Double Down,” which replaced bread with chicken, so we can totally handle Taco Bell’s chalupa in a fried chicken shell, known best as the “naked chicken chalupa.”

Do we think that Taco Bell has taken it too far? Good question. While we balked at the idea of a Taco Bell breakfast back in the day, their Breakfast Crunchwrap is perhaps the tastiest invention on the planet — so, maybe we should trust them on this one.

According to Taco Bell President Brian Niccol, who probably has the best job in the world, the company is trying to jump on the fried chicken train for a good reason — not only is it delicious, but it’s always in demand.

"Fried chicken is growing at a tremendous clip," Niccol said. "It’s a real void on our menu, and it’s something that our customers ask us for."

It’s good to know that they truly do listen to customer wants and needs! Maybe that’s why they’ve become one of our favorite places to get a quick bite. Also, we can’t forget that they coined the term “fourthmeal.” An extra daily meal is wildly unhealthy, sure — but in moderation, it’s quite enjoyable.

A few lucky Taco Bell customers have already gotten to try the naked chicken chalupa. The product was tested at certain locations in California and Missouri, and customers over there saw it as being a hit.

For the rest of us, we can get our paws on the grub on January 26th. Some of us have already penciled this into our calendars, as a reminder. It’s okay if you do it, too. We’ll keep it our secret.