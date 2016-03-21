Oscar Isaac eats Cheetos with chopsticks, captures our hearts in the weirdest way

We’re in love with Oscar Isaac in literally any situation — like his ridiculously badass appearance in the brand new X-Men: Apocalypse trailer last week. Although “badass” probably wouldn’t be the word we’d use to describe an image circulating the Interwebz of Oscar eating Cheetos, it’s still making our Monday in the most bizarre way.

Not only are we totally fangirling for reasons that we don’t even totally comprehend (how does Oscar make eating Cheetos so adorbs?), but he’s also given us brilliant ideas. Like, we’ve been wondering how to indulge in Cheetos while avoiding the dreaded cheesy fingers! Pure brilliance, as always. We think Oscar deserves an Oscar for this. (Or potentially for his work with X-Men: Apocalypse. That would probably make more sense.)