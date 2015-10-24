Making Halloween 'Franken-Pops' with Hannah Hart

You know what’s scary? DIY’ing anything.

But face your fear! It’s Halloween — fear is the name of the game!

Use some tricks to get your treats in this handy Franken-Pop tutorial with my friend and wonderful person Hannah Hart. The only scary thing now is knowing how much candy you’re about to eat.

Find more crafts like this one in my book, DIY, Dammit! A Guide to Curse-Free Crafting, available November 3rd where ever books are sold. You can pre-order it now!

