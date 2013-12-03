Low Carb Pork Shumai Meatballs with Sesame Broccoli

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I hesitated in titling this "low carb", as I still think there's a stigma surrounding the idea that makes people think I'm advocating some fad diet and/or something not all that tasty or natural. I assure you that neither is true here. What is true, instead, is that this meal is keto friendly to adhere to my personal diet – it uses no grains/flour and practically zero sugar, making it naturally low carb and also really, really delicious.

One of the things I miss since starting keto is dumplings/shumai. Unfortunately, there's really no way to replicate a wonton or dumpling wrapper, so I'd pretty much given up on my love until I discovered this recipe, courtesy of I Breathe… I'm Hungry… and holy moly, was it delicious. I doctored the recipe slightly and paired it with some sesame broccoli and green beans (not from a recipe) and threw together some homemade dipping sauce and it was, without a doubt, one of the most satisfying meals I've had in ages.

What you'll need for the meatballs:

1 lb ground pork

1 egg

1/4 cup almond flour

2 Tbsp ginger paste (or minced ginger)

1 tsp minced garlic

1/4 cup minced scallions

1 tsp sesame oil

3 Tbsp coconut aminos (note: you can sub gluten-free soy sauce)

For the sauce:

Fish sauce

Coconut aminos

Sugar substitute (I used a pinch of Swerve)

red pepper flakes

Directions:

This one is pretty deceptively simple. Combine all ingredients for the meatballs and mix well. I left mine in the fridge to marinate for a few hours, but not purposely – I just got busy. Combine and roll them into about 20 meatballs and fry in a small amount of sesame oil about 4 minutes per side. Throw them in the broiler to finish off – roughly 5 minutes should do it.

The sauce is similarly easy – throw all the ingredients in a small dish and combine. Sadly, I didn't measure and just kinda went willy nilly with it, combining a little of each and stirring it up. It tasted AMAZING, and so much like actual shumai that my mind was blown.

The veggies are incredibly simple, as well. Pick up some fresh broccoli florets and throw in a pan with a little bit of sesame oil and sesame seeds, salt and pepper and cook until browned and slightly crispy. Then enjoy.