This $10 wine just won a major wine award, so stock up now

The award specifically went to their house wine, Cremant de Bourgogne Blanc NV. This ranks the $10 wine as one of the best in the whole world, for a fraction of the price of its competitors. The Lidl wine is in good company with the award, but is inarguably the cheapest of the bunch. This is music to the ears of anyone who demands high quality, but doesn’t want to fork over all their cash to get it.