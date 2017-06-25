This $10 wine just won a major wine award, so stock up now
The best things in life may be free, but that doesn’t seem to cover wine. Luckily, this $10 wine just won a huge wine award. Now, you can enjoy your favorite adult beverage without breaking the bank. When it comes to high quality for a ridiculously low cost, you can’t do better than Lidl.
The European grocery store Lidl has won the prestigious International Wine & Spirits Competition’s Silver Outstanding award.
The award specifically went to their house wine, Cremant de Bourgogne Blanc NV. This ranks the $10 wine as one of the best in the whole world, for a fraction of the price of its competitors. The Lidl wine is in good company with the award, but is inarguably the cheapest of the bunch. This is music to the ears of anyone who demands high quality, but doesn’t want to fork over all their cash to get it.
The Cremant is a sparkling white wine. Think of it as a less bubbly champagne.
You can actually use it in place of champagne without seeing a marked difference, so all your favorite fizzy cocktails will be delicious and inexpensive. What’s not to love?
Now for the bad news: This delicious and inexpensive wine is only available at European stores. But before you start packing for an impromptu European vacation, keep in mind that American Lidl stores have a similar product. Los Andides Cremant de Loire is supposed to be crisp, pleasant, and an inexpensive way to cool off during the hot summer days. In the United States, you can find Lidl stores in the Carolinas and Georgia.
Who’s thirsty?