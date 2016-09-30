Lay's has answered our prayers by bringing these three beloved chip flavors back

These fan-submitted flavors rocked the “Do Us a Flavor” campaign in 2015 as well as this year’s own “Flavor Swap” project, so needless to say, fans have been hoping and wishing for their return ever since.



Cho says that Lay’s is always excited to see what snackers come up with, however unconventional some flavor combos may be. The company says they’ve been inspired by the mashups of “traditional spices and herbs, popular cuisines, trending flavors” that fans have suggested and sent in. In addition to Lay’s newest Global Flavors (a trend that is super catching on) releases like Tikka Masala, Greek Tzatziki and Szechuan Chicken; we’d say it’s preeeettyy much about time to hit up a Lay’s stand. Anyone up for a major chip taste-test and Netflix binge?