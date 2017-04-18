Here's 3-ingredient pineapple soft serve, so you can have Disney level Dole Whip anytime
If you’re a fan of Dole Whip (the creamy pineapple soft serve that has amassed a cult-following amongst Disney World-goers), you’ll quickly fall in love with this creamy treat. It tastes just like soft-serve, but it’s delightfully dairy-free: all you need is frozen pineapple, a frozen banana, and coconut milk. You can whip it up in either a food processor or a blender—just be sure to help it along by scraping down the sides of the machine as you go. With its incredibly smooth texture and refreshing fruity flavor, it’s sure to become your go-to summer dessert.
Ingredients
14cups frozen pineapple
2frozen banana, halved
3½cup coconut milk, chilled
4Fresh pineapple wedges, for garnish
Directions:
Combine pineapple, banana, and coconut milk in a food processor or blender and pulse, scraping down sides with a rubber spatula, until smooth. Scoop into cups; garnish with a pineapple wedge.
This article originally appeared in RealSimple by Grace Elkus.