Giftable Pumpkin Spice Biscotti

It's surprising that Starbucks didn't patent/ copyright Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL). Since the chain coffee shop debuted the signature drink 10 years ago, PSL has been the "official" sign of fall's arrival, bringing joy to the people one cup full of espresso and flavored syrup at a time. Now pumpkin spice has become an institution. According to Starbuck, there have been over 29,000 tweets that have featured the hash tag: #pumpkinspice since August of 2012. Wow, that's a lot of tweets. Other versions at McCafe and Dunkin' Dounuts have also joined the market spurring debates: Copycat or not? Better or not? The blogsphere has exploded with pumpkin spice everything, e.g. waffles, whoppie pies, churros—you name it, and someone's done it. We even offer you a guide to making your own PSL at home (for under $1).. Honestly, we can't get enough! So when I walked down Trader Joe's seasonal aisle earlier this fall with pumpkin fever, right near the pumpkin spice pancake mix and pumpkin spice granola, pumpkin spice mini biscotti caught my attention.. After that, I was so pleased to discover this recipe from gimme some oven. and package these homemade biscotti in a Mason jar for a cute fall DIY gift. Whether to dip in coffee, tea or (like a true devotee) PSL, here's one more item to hash tag #everyonesfavoriteflavor.