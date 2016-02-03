Burger King’s new extra-long, buttered cheeseburger is a real thing you can consume

Fast food menus are getting more and more creative. Take, for example, the Hot Dog Bites Pizza at Pizza Hut, the Waffle Taco from Taco Bell or the Red Velvet Milkshake at Steak ‘n Shake. These days, you can walk (or drive) up to a fast food restaurant and leave with a seriously inventive food item. And Burger King is one of the leaders of the charge.

Last year, they created a black Whopper made with squid ink and bamboo charcoal to celebrate Halloween. They also tested a Chips Ahoy S’mores shake with whipped topping and cookie crumbles. Now, they’re introducing their newest sandwich: the Extra Long Buttery Cheeseburger.

The cheesy creation is exactly what it sounds like: a hoagie-style burger slathered in butter. Burger King currently offers an Extra Long Cheeseburger, but this burger ups the ante with some buttery garlic-flavored sauce spread on each patty.

The burger features two beef patties topped with freshly cut onions, crisp iceburg lettuce, ketchup, melted American cheese and creamy mayo. It all comes on a warm toasted hoagie bun. Is your mouth watering yet? They had us at “buttery garlic-flavored sauce.”