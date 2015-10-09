7-Eleven is giving away free coffee for a week, because it understands us

If there’s anything better than coffee, it’s free coffee . And if you like coffee and free things, you’re in luck, because 7-Eleven just announced they’ll be giving away free coffee to anyone who wants it from October 12 through 17. That’s five days of not paying for coffee, you guys.

To get your free cups of coffee/happiness, here’s what you need to do: download the 7-Eleven app on your smartphone and register with your name and email address. Then beginning October 12, go into any 7-Eleven, open the app and go to the “Scan and Save” section. There you’ll see a coupon code for a “free hot beverage”. The 7-Eleven employee will scan the code once you have your hot beverage of choice, and a new code will magically appear each day for the entire week. But wait — there’s more. . . you can get any size you want!