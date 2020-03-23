My Chronic Illnesses Made Me Think I Was a Burden to Others Until Therapy Helped Me See the Truth

So I went to counseling, and my husband came with me for support. In my sessions, I addressed my past with my family and came up with new techniques to deal with my parents. Eventually, we came to an agreement that we wouldn’t discuss my health unless I brought it up, and that, if they acted dismissive and rude, I would change or end the conversation. My therapist also helped me learn to recognize my negative thought patterns and combat them with the truth. And after a year or so, I started doing better. I began asking for help more, and coping with my fears by writing them down and then talking to my husband about the actual reality of each situation. I also started to rejoice in the good things my body had done for me, like giving birth to two healthy children, as well as the fact that I’d found a successful career writing from home while taking care of two children, despite my pain.