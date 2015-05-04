Stop, world: Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea officially released their new song

Hope you guys wanted to get a super catchy pop song stuck in your head today, because Britney and Iggy Azalea just dropped one of the first jams of the summer. Although the song was leaked a few days earlier, today is the official release date of “Pretty Girls” —the soon-to-be anthem for you and your crew of kickass ladies.

With an opening that sets the tone (“All around the world, pretty girls / Wipe the floor with all the boys / Pour the drinks, bring the noise / We’re just so pretty!”), cover art that is out of this world, and a light beat, you’ll want to get out on the dance floor immediately. It’s fun, it’s a little silly, and it’s awesome! We cannot wait to see the music video and watch these two perform the song live at the Billboard Music Awards.