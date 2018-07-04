As a black woman, I have to confront misogyny and racial inequality in childbirth

The morning I went into labor, two attending nurses ushered my husband and me into a pre-labor and delivery room. They checked my blood pressure then told me to change into a medical gown and wait for the attending physician. Because Dr. C was not on call, the attending would examine me to determine if I was dilated enough before granting me official admittance to the hospital. The staff gave me no further explanation as to what the examination entailed or when that would happen. I stripped in a cold, sterilized restroom and then waited on an an even colder exam table. The room was impersonal; there were not even magazines to read nor television to distract me from the feeling that I had been forgotten.