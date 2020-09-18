The 9 Best Puzzles for Adults You Can Buy Right Now

Like many people, I spent the first few months of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic pretty much obsessed with jigsaw puzzles. Not only was spending a few nights putting 1000 pieces together a welcome distraction from the scariness of the global situation, but it was also a great way to kill time—and with everything from gyms to restaurants to office buildings closed, I had a lot of time on my hands. Now that time has passed and cities have opened up a bit more, my days are a little fuller than they used to be, but my love for puzzles hasn't waned. If anything, it's only grown as I've discovered more fun, challenging, and original puzzles than I ever knew existed.