Give your Sleep an Instant Upgrade With the Best Mattress You Can Buy Online

Best customizable: Helix Midnight

Helix is an online mattress brand known for its versatility. Customers can choose from seven mattresses, all set at different firmness levels and constructed from alternating combinations of coils and foams. To get a customized fit, Helix offers a quiz that allows you to input information like your sleep position, height, and preferred feel in order to match you with your ideal bed.

The Helix Midnight mattress is the brand's most popular model, achieving high test scores for spine alignment, motion isolation, responsiveness, and pressure relief. This makes it an especially great fit for side sleepers—Mattress Advisor testers told HelloGiggles this hybrid mattress cushioned their sides and kept pressure off their joints, helping it earn a 8.5/10 in pressure relief. Plus, the coils help break up any heat retained by the foam layers, making this bed a good choice for hot sleepers, too (it earned a 8/10 in cooling).

Mattress type: Hybrid (foam and coils)

Hybrid (foam and coils) Mattress Advisor score: 8.9/10

8.9/10 Firmness: Medium (5.5/10)

Medium (5.5/10) Trial period for returns: 100 nights

SHOP IT $1,099, helixsleep.com