Are You a Side Sleeper? You Need One of These Top-Rated Mattresses

If you're a side sleeper, you need a mattress with the right balance of support and comfort—otherwise you might deal with uncomfortable pressure, aches and pains, or even sleep disruptions that can leave you feeling groggy. But with more mattresses available online than ever before, it can be tricky to figure out which option is the best for you.
That's where this guide comes in. The experts at Mattress Advisor have tested hundreds of mattresses based on performance, reviews, customer service, and other criteria. Read on to learn about the best mattresses for side sleepers, the different features you should consider, plus the pros and cons of some of today's top brands.
Pressure relief
When you're sleeping on your side, your hips, shoulders, thighs, and knees are pressed more deeply into the mattress and bear more of your body weight. A mattress that softly contours around these areas and helps redistribute your body weight will relieve stress from these pressure points so you can have a more comfortable night's sleep.
Support
All sleep positions need ample back support from a mattress, especially side sleepers. Since your spine has a natural curve to it, your bed has to keep the spine propped up to maintain a healthy posture. If your mattress is too soft and you feel yourself sinking down, you will ultimately wind up in an uncomfortable position that can cause back pain. Look for mattresses that offer spine alignment and lumbar support features.
Materials
Memory foam is one of the best mattress types for side sleepers because it hugs your body while contouring to your joints. Memory foam also does well at isolating motion, meaning it absorbs movements if you sleep with a partner. The one downside of memory foam is that it tends to trap body heat, but it can be infused with temperature-regulating materials to keep you cool.
Latex mattresses are an excellent choice for side sleepers who want a bed that bounces back quickly as you move around. Latex is also naturally bouncy, breathable, and hypoallergenic. It can be one of the pricer mattress types, but synthetic latex is an option for those who want the benefits of a latex bed on a budget.
Innerspring mattresses are great for people who need back support and long-term durability. However, they won't provide the pressure point relief a side sleeper needs to sleep comfortably without the help of cushioning materials. If you are a dedicated innerspring sleeper, choose a hybrid mattress that incorporates foam layers for added comfort and pressure relief.
A hybrid bed combines various mattress materials in its design. Because different mattress types are blended into one, hybrids are very supportive while offering great cooling and pressure relief. This also means hybrids usually run on the pricier side.
Firmness
Mattress firmness is measured on a scale of one to 10, with one being the softest and 10 being the firmest. Side sleepers should look within the range of three to seven on the firmness scale, because a medium-firm level is the ideal balance of comfort and spine support.
Shop it! $999, helixsleep.com.
The Helix Midnight is rated one of the best overall mattresses for side sleepers for a reason. A combination of innerspring coils and durable memory foam layers earned this hybrid mattress high marks in spine alignment and pressure relief. The Helix Midnight is also a standout option for couples thanks to strong motion isolation and responsiveness scores.
Shop it! $1,399, saatva.com.
Saatva is known for affordable luxury, and the flagship Saatva Classic embodies that. This innerspring mattress incorporates a soft pillow top with two innerspring layers built for back support. Side sleepers will appreciate the extra lumbar support layer built into the mattress, along with its top scores in cooling and durability. If the perks of investing in a durable, luxury mattress isn't convincing enough for you, Saatva includes free delivery and setup with your purchase.
Shop it! $999, leesa.com.
If you're looking for a responsive memory foam bed that also sleeps cool, look no further than the Leesa. This memory foam mattress uses three foam layers that spring back to your every movement while keeping your spine uplifted and aligned. Side sleepers who want to keep pressure off the hips and shoulders can enjoy softer foam as it contours to your body. The foam in this mattress was made to be breathable, allowing air to pass through and prevent night sweats.
Shop it! $1,198, nectarsleep.com.
The Nectar is an excellent choice for side sleepers looking to improve their sleep quality on a budget. This bed is made of temperature-regulating and pressure-relieving gel memory foam and has a universal medium firmness level that suits side sleepers and back or stomach sleepers alike. Nectar is so confident in the quality and durability of this budget bed that the company offers a year-long sleep trial period and lifetime warranty.
Shop it! $1,599, winkbeds.com.
If you're a side sleeper who runs warm at night, the WinkBeds Luxury-Firm mattress helps with both cooling and back support. Made with two breathable layers of coils, a cooling Euro pillow top layer, and a eucalyptus cover that wicks away sweat, the WinkBed is designed to keep you comfortable through the night. This luxury hybrid mattress also has a lumbar support pad for an extra boost of spinal support.
Shop it! $1,049, laylasleep.com.
If you can't decide whether you'd prefer a soft or firm mattress, why not have both? The Layla mattress is flippable, with a different firmness option on either side of the bed. The softer side of this all-foam mattress is a medium-firm level, providing pressure relief and enough support for most side sleepers.
Shop it! $1,390, bearmattress.com.
The Bear Hybrid mattress combines firm support and cushioning memory foam to give relief to side sleepers who suffer from back pain. This bed keeps the spine in its healthy, natural posture while contouring around sore joints to relieve tension from pressure points as you rest on your side. The mattress also comes with a 20-year warranty to ensure that your back stays supported over time.
Shop it! $999, brooklynbedding.com.
Pressure relief is a must if you're a side sleeper wanting to avoid shoulder, back, and hip pain. The Brooklyn Signature can help, thanks to a near-perfect test score for pressure relief. With three layers of foam, the Brooklyn Signature allows you to sink ever so slightly into the surface while an innerspring coil core makes sure that your spine stays straight and healthy. A breathable cover disperses body heat and a comfort layer infused with cooling gel beads allow you to cuddle up without worrying about getting too sweaty.
Shop it! $1,080, cocoonbysealy.com.
If you sleep with a partner, you need to make sure that your bed has the support, motion isolation, and cooling technology to accommodate two sleep styles. The Cocoon Chill features a medium firmness level well-suited to most sleep positions, whether your partner is a stomach, back, or side sleeper. Plus, a cooling mattress cover will keep you from overheating, and strong edge support will keep you supported even if you sprawl across the whole bed.
Shop it! $1,299, nolahmattress.com.
Side sleepers are prone to neck and shoulder pain because the shoulders bear the most stress in this position. The Nolah Signature is a flippable mattress with thick foam comfort layers on both sides that deeply cushion shoulders and other pressure points. This helps side sleepers wake up comfortable and rested instead of stiff and sore. The flippable feature of this bed allows you to choose between a firmer or softer mattress so you can find the level of support that suits you best.