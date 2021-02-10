Are You a Side Sleeper? You Need One of These Top-Rated Mattresses

If you're looking for a responsive memory foam bed that also sleeps cool, look no further than the Leesa. This memory foam mattress uses three foam layers that spring back to your every movement while keeping your spine uplifted and aligned. Side sleepers who want to keep pressure off the hips and shoulders can enjoy softer foam as it contours to your body. The foam in this mattress was made to be breathable, allowing air to pass through and prevent night sweats.