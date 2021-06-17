The 10 Best Mattresses for Back Pain, According to Experts

The best mattresses should provide the support you need to align your spine and come with plenty of cushioning to keep you comfy. But did you know just how damaging sleeping on the wrong mattress can be? According to the American Chiropractic Association, more than 30 million Americans suffer from back pain at some point in their lives. It's the single leading cause of disability and one of the main causes of sleep disruption. And not only can chronic pain interfere with sleep, but a sleep deficit can make you more sensitive to pain.