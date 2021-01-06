Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Best Houseplant for Spicing Up Your Space, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Having a houseplant (or a few) is about more than just adding a bit of greenery to your space. Sure, they look amazing and can totally brighten up a drab-feeling living room, bedroom, or kitchen, but their benefits actually go much deeper than just their lush appearance.

Studies have shown that having a houseplant can provide serious psychological benefits, including reduced stress, boosted concentration and memory, and decreased levels of anxiety. Especially now, after months of quarantine and isolation due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, more people are purchasing houseplants not only to spruce up their space but also to give them something to care for and focus on while subsequently boosting their productivity and mood.

But with thousands of options out there, how do you pick the perfect houseplant for you? Similar to the signs of the zodiac, different plant types have different needs that allow them to flourish. That's why we tapped our resident astrologer, Lisa Stardust, to provide some insight on the kind of houseplant you should buy according to your zodiac sign. From low-light-loving pothos to sturdy succulents, these plant babies are your personality's perfect match.

Aries: Bromeliad

Bromeliad Aechmea Pink $65 SHOP IT Bloomscape

"Like Aries, the bromeliad stands the test of time and can grow in any condition," says Stardust, making it the best houseplant for the ram.

Taurus: Ponytail Palm

Ponytail Palm $72 SHOP IT The Sill

"The Beaucarnea recurvata—also known as the ponytail palm—is slow to grow and moves like the bull," Stardust tells us. It's unique yet sturdy, making it an ideal match for Taurus.

Gemini: Asparagus Fern

Fern Leaf Plumosus Asparagus Fern $13.99 SHOP IT Amazon

According to Stardust, this lovely houseplant has a dualistic nature, just like Gemini. "It can grow in the shade and in the light, which matches the airy twin's sentiment," she tells us.

Cancer: Dieffenbachia (Dumb Cane)

Dieffenbachia Floor Plant $89.99 SHOP IT 1-800 Flowers

"Cancer is the most protective sign of the zodiac, and dieffenbachia shields baby plants against the harsh light of the sun," says Stardust. Therefore, Cancer and this plant are kindred spirits.

Leo: Yucca

Yucca Cane in Grower Pot $33.98 SHOP IT Home Depot

"Like the fearless lion, this plant loves to reside in the sun," Stardust tells us. It enjoys soaking up the sun's rays and taking center stage (sound familiar, Leo?).

Virgo: Pothos

The Archie $55 SHOP IT Urban Stems

The pothos plant is one of the most welcomed houseplants and the easiest to maintain. According to Stardust, they make a great match for a Virgo because "Virgos are known to spread their wings as they grow, much like the pothos plant, which opens its leaves to newness over time."

Libra: Tillandsia

Assorted Tillandsia Air Plants $21.55 SHOP IT Amazon

Tillandsia is also called the air plant, and it should be noted that this beauty doesn't grow with soil. Its totally no-fuss nature makes it "ideal for Libra because they don't like to get their hands dirty," says Stardust.

Scorpio: Aloe

Costa Farms Aloe Vera Live Indoor House Plant $20.99 SHOP IT Amazon

"Aloe is the optimal plant for Scorpios, as they both can transform and heal others [with] one touch," Stardust tells us. According to her, a Scorpio will appreciate reaping the benefits of the aloe plant's naturally soothing gel.

Sagittarius: Jade

Jade Plant $29 SHOP IT Hey Horti

Crassula ovata, commonly known as the jade plant or lucky plant tree, is a succulent plant with small pink or white flowers. According to Stardust, "This plant doesn't require a lot of attention, so it's perfect for a Sagittarius to leave unattended for months while they're on their latest adventure."

Capricorn: Pilea Peperomioides

The Claude $50 SHOP IT Urban Stems

"This is also called a Chinese money plant," explains Stardust, which is an ideal match for hard-working Capricorns because "they can manifest extra cash and work for themselves by planting coins in the roots."

Aquarius: Aglaonema

Red Aglaonema $72 SHOP IT The Sill

This plant is just as unique as an Aquarius. "It can withstand excess water, which the cup-bearer carries, and comes in a variety of cool colors that play into Aquaruis's innate uniqueness," says Stardust.

Pisces: Peace Lily

The Spathiphyllum Plant $58.40 ( $$73 ) SHOP IT ProFlowers