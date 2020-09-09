I Tried These 5 Hangover Cures, and I've Never Felt Better After Drinking

Another hangover cure drink coming at you—this time in the form of tablets. Blowfish for Hangovers is one of few hangover cures with a formulation that's recognized as effective by the FDA, so you know this baby will do the trick. Another perk of Blowfish? You can use it in the morning rather than before drinking, so you're actually curing the hangover rather than preventing it. This is because Blowfish tablets are made of caffeine (which fights fatigue), aspirin (to ease crippling headache pain), effervescence (which gets the ingredients into your system quickly), and water (which hydrates you, duh). This all adds up to the recipe for a true hangover cure. So, Blowfish is perfect for those unexpected hangovers—like when a chill Saturday night drinking wine at home somehow turns into taking shots until 3 a.m. You know the one.