40 Questions to Ask Your BFF to Find Out How Well You Know Each Other

Real talk: How often do you talk to your BFF? Probably a lot, because they are your person, after all. This is the person who you confide in, giggle with, and let see you at your worst. You've spent countless hours discussing anything and everything - whether it be on the phone, over a glass of wine, on a hike, or whatever you two like to do together. You are constantly thanking your lucky stars that you have this person who just gets you, while also providing you with the wisdom and advice you couldn't give yourself.

However, while your BFF likely knows what you wore on your last date, what you made for dinner, and what you're bingeing on Netflix, we're challenging you to go a little deeper. We want you and your BFF to find out just how well you know each other. Do you know their food preferences? How in tune are you with their hopes and dreams? How well do they remember your blunders? And more importantly, how well do you remember each other's highest highs?

So text your person, make plans to meet up, and ask your best friend these questions to find out if you know each other as well as you think you do.

Worst case? You learn a little more about your platonic soulmate.

1. What am I most afraid of?

2. Where can you always find me?

3. What's been my greatest accomplishment?

4. And my biggest disappointment?

5. Where would we go if we could go on any vacation?

6. Describe my perfect day.

7. Who would I invite to my fantasy dinner party?

8. When did we meet?

9. Back then, did you think we'd be friends for this long?

10. Sigh, what was my most embarrassing moment?

11. Which fashion decision was my biggest mistake?

12. Name the song I love singing to in the car with you most.

13. Who was my biggest crush when we were younger?

14. Why do you think we get along so well?

15. Which game or reality show would I do best on?

16. What do you do that makes me laugh the hardest?

17. Is there a smell that reminds you of me?

18. Name three things we completely, 100% agree on.

19. If I became president, what do you think I'd do first?

20. What's the worst thing that's ever happened to me?

21. If I were a board game, which would I be?

22. What drives me crazy?

23. If we were stuck on a desert island, why would I be an asset?

24. Which two fictional BFFs are most like us?

25. What's your favorite memory of us?

26. Am I a cookie, ice cream, or cake person?

27. When were you most impressed by me?

28. And when were you most disappointed by me?

29. What are the best and worst dates I've ever gone on?

30. What do I order at a bar?

31. What's the first thing I would do if I won the lottery?

32. If I could be an animal, which would I be?

33. If I died, what would you want of mine?

34. What do I put on my pizza?

35. How do I comfort myself after a rough day?

36. We're going to let a celebrity be in our group of friends - who would we ask?

37. Describe me in three words.

38. I have one hour to spend $5,000. Where would I go?

39. When we're 85 years old, what will be doing together?

40. If we'd met earlier, what would our relationship have been like then?